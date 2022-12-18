Legendary Soccer Announcer Andres Cantor Goes Viral With Emotional Call of World Cup-Winning Goal for His Native Argentina: ‘One for the History Books’
Argentina’s dramatic World Cup final victory over France Sunday will go down as one of the greatest matches in the history of soccer. And the emotional call of the winning goal by legendary soccer announcer Andres Cantor — who was born in Buenos Aires — helped truly immortalize the moment.
Announcing the match for Telemundo in the U.S., Cantor absolutely lost his mind after Gonzalo Montiel scored to give Argentina the victory on penalty kicks.
“GOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!” Cantor said — shouting his signature goal pronouncement, which American viewers have come to know and love for more than 30 years.
“ARGENTINA CAMPEON DE MUNDO!” Cantor then said, while grabbing onto his broadcast partner. “ARGENTINA CAMPEON DE MUNDO!”
Cantor’s refrain translates to “Argentina, champion of the world.”
The announcer broke down during his call, as you can see here in footage which posted to his TikTok:
Cantor’s call quickly went viral, with soccer fans saluting him for an incredible performance in meeting the moment:
Watch above,
