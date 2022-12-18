Legendary Soccer Announcer Andres Cantor Goes Viral With Emotional Call of World Cup-Winning Goal for His Native Argentina: ‘One for the History Books’

Argentina’s dramatic World Cup final victory over France Sunday will go down as one of the greatest matches in the history of soccer. And the emotional call of the winning goal by legendary soccer announcer Andres Cantor — who was born in Buenos Aires — helped truly immortalize the moment.

Announcing the match for Telemundo in the U.S., Cantor absolutely lost his mind after Gonzalo Montiel scored to give Argentina the victory on penalty kicks.

“GOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!” Cantor said — shouting his signature goal pronouncement, which American viewers have come to know and love for more than 30 years.

🇦🇷 ¡¡¡Argentina hoy no DUERME señores!!! 🌟 Llegó la tercera #FIFAWorldCup después de 36 años. 🐐 Gracias a #Messi, Lionel Scaloni, Ángel Di María y compañía 👏 Dale 🔁 para felicitar al campeón 😎#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #FRAvsARG pic.twitter.com/M6PWWP2SVz — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022

“ARGENTINA CAMPEON DE MUNDO!” Cantor then said, while grabbing onto his broadcast partner. “ARGENTINA CAMPEON DE MUNDO!”

Cantor’s refrain translates to “Argentina, champion of the world.”

The announcer broke down during his call, as you can see here in footage which posted to his TikTok:

Andrés Cantor, who moved to the U.S. from Buenos Aires as a teenager, calls Argentina winning the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/4PougSj1g7 — luffy (@vvsLuffy) December 18, 2022

Cantor’s call quickly went viral, with soccer fans saluting him for an incredible performance in meeting the moment:

I gotta admit, this is moving. Thank you for your love and passion Mr. Cantor. I could feel it. https://t.co/Tz7NRidGYS — Dane Fife (@CoachDaneFife) December 18, 2022

I have no idea what Cantor is saying. But it gives me goosebumps all the same. https://t.co/y4kj9GyIwF — Derek Taylor🏈 (@DTonOB) December 18, 2022

This Andrés Cantor Telemundo call. Wow https://t.co/804gluOtk8 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) December 18, 2022

Listen to Andrés Cantor fight through tears as Argentina became World Cup champions. Instantly one for the history books pic.twitter.com/QO5q4k50AC — Jesus Jiménez (@jesus_jimz) December 18, 2022

I love Andrés and this is INCREDIBLE ! A must listen. https://t.co/AwOusGHh0M — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) December 18, 2022

Worth a second post. Cantor is one of the best voices in all of sports history. Moved from Argentina. Cries through the call. Epically EPIC. pic.twitter.com/SJCVVNfpG9 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) December 18, 2022

Actually crying now https://t.co/66avlwbrCA — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 18, 2022

