Furman University Paladins play-by-play announcer Dan Scott gave an epic call on the team’s first-round upset win over the University of Virginia during the March Madness tournament.

On Thursday’s opening round, number four seed Virginia Cavaliers faced number 13 seed Furman, and by the end of the second half, it turned into an instant classic. After Furman’s Garrett Hien made both of his free throws with 12 seconds left, the score was 67-65.

Virginia inbound the ball, and as the clock continued to wind down, Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark made an errant one-handed football-like pass to the middle of the court, which Hien intercepted. He quickly passed the ball up the court to Furman’s JP Pegues, and he shot a long three-pointer that went in.

“He got it! With 2.2 to go! 68-67 Paladins! Virginia calls its final timeout!” Scott shouted.

The Furman fans in Orlando, Florida, erupted with cheers as they were a little over two seconds from causing the first upset of the 2023 tournament.

With one last try, Virginia inbounded the ball to guard Reece Beekman, who dribbled the ball up the floor, but his half-court prayer was not answered. Leading to Furman’s win.

“His three on the way… no! No! And Furman wins it! Furman wins it!” Scott said. “JP Pegues getting mobbed by his teammates right here in front of us! The Paladins win it 68-67! And knock Virginia out of the tournament! Furman’s first appearance since 1980 will not be one and done!”

As called by @DanScottShow on Furman Paladins radio: pic.twitter.com/nXGsnJyFxd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 16, 2023

Thankfully, Timothy Burke supplied Twitter with the incredible call made by Scott. A sequence that will probably be played by Furman basketball fans over and over again.

Furman will face the winner of the number 5 seed San Diego State and the number 12 seed, College of Charleston. That game is at halftime as of writing this post.

Tis the season to the start of the March Madness Tournament!

Watch above via @bubbaprog on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com