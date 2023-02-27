March Madness Comes Early: College Basketball Had FIVE Insane Buzzer Beaters This Weekend

Both men’s and women’s college basketball had five buzzer-beating shots over the weekend as an appetizer of what will come for the March Madness tournament.

With college basketball’s conference tournaments and the national tournament shortly on the horizon, some teams got into the spirit of the season earlier than expected — with a weekend filled with game-winning shots at the buzzer.

With the Michigan Wolverines down three points against the Wisconsin Badgers with 2.1 left on the clock, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson got the inbound pass and threw up a shot with less than a second left. The buzzer went off as the ball was in mid-flight and went in, to which the fans in Ann Arbor, Michigan, erupted.

Dickinson’s buzzer-beater helped the Wolverines prevail over the Badgers on Sunday 87-79 in overtime.

In the Arizona vs. Arizona State game, Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge received a pass with 2.9 seconds left on the clock, and as he dribbled the ball up the court, he threw up a half-court shot. The ball floated in the air, and as the horn sounded, in went in.

The University of Arizona home fans were shocked as they watched their team lose Saturday 89-88 in stunning fashion.

On Sunday, the Iowa Hawkeye women’s team was down two points with 1.5 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received the inbound pass, and in one motion, she shot the ball, and it went in as the clock expired.

The crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena exploded, and Clark ran behind the basket to celebrate with her home fans. Iowa defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 86-85.

Also in women’s hoops, Memphis’ Madison Griggs received an inbound pass, and in a similar fashion as Clark, she got the pass and immediately shot the ball toward the basket. The Memphis bench stormed the court and mobbed their teammate for the game-winning shot.

Memphis defeated Southern Methodist University on Sunday in Dallas, Texas, 69-68.

On Saturday, Iowa men’s basketball erased a 13-point deficit with 1:30 left in regulation after guard Payton Sandfort hit the game-tying shot with 3.3 seconds left on the clock. Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard threw up a last-second shot that came up short.

The Hawkeyes beat Michigan State 112-106 in Iowa.

