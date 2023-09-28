Man Denied Entry to Philadelphia Phillies Game for Trying to Bring His Emotional Support Alligator

A Jonestown, Pennsylvania man was denied entry to Wednesday’s Philadelphia Phillies game because he brought his emotional support alligator with him.

Joie Henney and his gator — whose name is Wally — have become local celebrities over the years. In a YouTube video by someone known as The Philly Captain, Henney said Wally’s the only emotional support alligator on the planet.

“And a movie star,” Henney said before explaining that Wally was cast in the Disney+ series Loki as the character Alligator Loki.

According to a friend of Henney’s who was there with them, the trio was denied entry after upper-level security got wind of what was going on.

“We were fine for a while,” she said, “and then the top security came and that’s when we had the issues.”

They also clarified that because Wally is considered an emotional support animal and not a service animal, security was within its rights to refuse entry.

Henney then encouraged several nearby children — and even The Philly Captain — to pet Wally. He assured everyone that Wally has never bitten anyone and that he actually enjoys chin scratches.

“His chinned rubbed? You can kiss my ass,” The Philly Captain said with a laugh. “I ain’t touching no chin.”

In a 2022 CBS report, Henney revealed that he found Wally in a pond in Disney World when he was just 18 months old. Henney’s now had him for seven years.

Henney said that his bond with the gator has always been “very special” — Wally has apparently never tried to bite him — but that bond reached new heights after the loss of multiple loved ones. Henney fell into a deep depression and claims Wally has been more affectionate ever since, seemingly sensing that his owner was in need of support.

