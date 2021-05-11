Two weeks ago, Tim Tebow’s possible return to the NFL from a nine-year hiatus seemed laughable. But now that his next NFL opportunity is coming to fruition, many people are asking why Colin Kaepernick isn’t afforded the same luxury.

During Tuesday’s First Take on ESPN, Max Kellerman said Tebow doesn’t have to apologize, and should take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, but still has the responsibility to speak up.

“As a white guy…if you have privileges for whatever reason, I do think it’s incumbent upon you to speak up for those who don’t,” Kellerman told co-host Chris Canty, who was filling in for Stephen A. Smith.

Kellerman adds that there are various reasons and privileges, beyond white privilege, that have led to Tebow signing with the Jaguars. The opportunity is specific to his relationship with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, and specific to North Florida, where Tebow became a folk hero in college.

“Since Tim Tebow enjoys that [privilege] in a league that has maybe illegally stonewalled Colin Kaepernick,” Kellerman continues. “Maybe Tim Tebow should stand up and say ‘you know what, I’m thankful for this opportunity, there’s some people who don’t have it,’ and mention Kaepernick by name.”

Anytime a player gets a contract offer or a tryout after being out of the league for an extended period of time, Kellerman said he’s in favor of Kaepernick being made part of the conversation.

“It is OUTRAGEOUS, forget about that he doesn’t have a job. He HASN’T GOTTEN A TRYOUT,” Kellerman emphasized. “Attach Kaepernick to this. Attach Kaepernick to everything so the league doesn’t get the chance to bury him.”

Canty reminded Kellerman that Kaepernick is not in the league because the NFL thought he was bad for business. “They were wrong and continue to be wrong,” about Kaepernick Canty added, but this scenario with Tebow completely different.

Kellerman went on to blast the NFL’s business-first approach to Kaepernick, saying it’s not a good enough excuse, comparing it to last century’s segregation in the South.

“Some of the excuses made by white business owners in the south, was ‘I don’t mind serving that guy, but my customers will mind.’ And that was a reason to treat people differently,” Kellerman said of the NFL’s business decision. It’s not a good enough excuse for NFL owners to say ‘I would sign Kaepernick, but our fans will get upset.’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has since apologized to Kaepernick for how the league handled his 2016 protest of police brutality and social injustice. But the damage was done. A quarterback who led his team to the Super Bowl was out of the NFL before the age of 30, and four years later, he’s still overlooked for any opportunity to return.

Watch above via, ESPN

