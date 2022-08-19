U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe reportedly leveraged a phone call with President Joe Biden, who was calling to tell her that she would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to discuss Brittney Griner’s release.

WNBA star Griner was recently convicted in Russia for drug possession charges and she is facing a sentence of over nine years in prison. Prior to the conviction, Griner pled guilty to possessing illegal substances, after customs officials found 0.7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Rapinoe has been outspoken in her support of Griner’s release, taking to the ESPY Awards stage to deliver an emotional plea for her return. The soccer star has consistently amplified the message that “we can do more” for Griner.

When Biden called Rapinoe to alert her that she would be receiving the Medal of Freedom, the United State’s highest civilian honor, she took the opportunity to address Griner’s Russian detention. The soccer star reportedly asked Biden to do more for the WNBA star, urging him to take more aggressive steps to return Griner to American soil.

According to Politico, Biden assured Rapinoe that his administration and national security team were exploring every avenue in order to secure Griner’s release as soon as possible.

Biden additionally noted that the White House would continue to offer support to the WNBA star’s family in addition to attempting to bring her home.

When it was time for Rapinoe to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July, the soccer star wore a white suit with Brittney Griner’s initials embroidered on the lapel.

After Griner was sentenced in Russian court, Biden immediately demanded the release of the WNBA star. In a statement from the White House, in response to the verdict, Biden publicly condemned the conviction and urged for an immediate return.

So far, this statement and efforts by the Biden administration have yet to see success, as Griner remains in Russian prison.

Earlier this week, Griner’s Russian legal team appealed her conviction on drug smuggling charges, as the case continues to slowly make its way through the Russian legal system. Advocates for Griner’s release have quieted down recently, in an attempt to avoid disrupting ongoing negotiations and investigations.

