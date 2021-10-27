Megyn Kelly Slams the NBA For Playing ‘Moral Arbiter’ While Engaging with China: ‘Like Joe Biden Lecturing Us On Sexism’

After Boston Celtics backup center Enes Kanter spoke out against China’s deplorable human rights issues, Megyn Kelly slammed the NBA for not following suit.

The NBA emphasizes social issues that impact a majority of its players and their families within the United States. For that, conservative media often condemns the league for not attempting to fix the world’s problems, especially in China.

“If you’re going to play the moral arbiter of us all and lecture on BLM and why the United States has so much work to do when it comes to how it treats its people and then take money from this regime that’s forcing sterilizations on women, putting them into work camps against their will, and so on, you can spare me,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM radio show.

“You’ve lost the moral authority,” she continued to guest Ethan Strauss. “It’s like Joe Biden lecturing us on sexism in the United States when, you know, girls are now getting their heads chopped off by the Taliban in Afghanistan. He can stop. He can stop because they’re there exposed because we pulled out so soon.”

Led by LeBron James, the NBA has been a major proponent of racial equality within the United States, speaking out against police brutality and other injustices. The NBA also has a valuable partnership with China, one that often causes them to overlook the dictatorship and other human rights issues around the globe.

The 29-year-old Kanter stuck a dagger into that partnership last week when he expressed support for Tibet, and again this week when he ripped one of the league’s biggest sponsors, Nike, for profiting off slave labor used by Chinese companies.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged awareness of the issues overseas and touts the sport’s ability to represent a commonality between the people of China and the United States. But there’s no doubt the NBA is the leading beneficiary of its dealings with China, while the relationship remains far from improving geopolitical issues.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show

