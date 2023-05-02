Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks poked the bear.

Now, he’s out of a job because of it.

NBA insider Shams Charania was informed by league sources that the Grizzlies have decided to move on from Brooks and will not re-sign him. The team was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

According to Charania, the decision was made during exit meetings with Brooks over the last few days. His performance during the series, Charania added, was the “breaking point” for the team. In those six games, he shot just 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range.

Although All-Star guard Ja Morant is the face of the team, Brooks unintentionally made himself the face of the team’s failure thanks to his trolling of Lakers forward LeBron James. After the Grizzlies won Game 2, Brooks called him “old” and implied the 38-year-old is easy to guard. The Lakers then won two games in a row behind strong performances from James, and Brooks refused to speak to the media after both losses.

In Game 3, Brooks was even ejected for hitting James in the groin.

Brooks, 27, was the longest-tenured player on the Grizzlies. Earlier in the season, Shams said, the team did offer him multiple contract extensions. He rejected those offers, likely with the hopes of proving himself this season for a more lucrative deal.

