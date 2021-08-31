New York Mets players have been roasted in the last 48 hours for repeatedly directing a thumbs-down gesture at the crowd, as a way of booing back at fans.

Because of the controversy, the Mets have been a focal point on sports talk shows with most of the commentary being critical. Among the critics is ESPN Radio host and New York Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay.

Javy Baez received significant criticism for acknowledging players were attempting to boo back at fans. Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar were also blasted for participating in the stunt. And starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was called out for firing back at angry fans on Twitter.

“He can’t let it go,” Kay said of Stroman. “Don’t you think it’s up to the Mets – either their front office of their PR to call up Marcus Stroman now? ‘Listen, Marcus, stand down. Just for the day, stop! This isn’t helping things, you’re going to war with the fans?’”

“What is he doing right now?” Kay continued to his co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. “It’s like he’s antagonizing people. And this is a guy who should know better. A highly educated athlete with a degree from Duke.”

Stroman was alerted to Kay’s commentary by a listener, who tweeted at the Mets starting pitcher and suggested he call into the radio show. Instead of calling in, Stroman responded on Twitter.

“Michael Kay, you’ve had the show I believe since 2002. You’ve had many co-hosts, not one I believe has been a minority … hispanic or black. It’s The Michael Kay Show. It’s not anybody else’s show. You have authority or at least …” He’s always ripping on me. Wonder why. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/FsdoDtuiHD — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 30, 2021

In the tweet, Stroman used a quote from a June 2020 article by NJ Advance Media, which detailed an interaction between Kay and a caller who criticized the Yankees announcer for not having minority co-hosts on his show. “He’s always ripping on me,” Stroman added in his tweet. “Wonder why. Lol.”

Kay and La Greca have been paired on ESPN New York since 2002, with the duo working to build a successful sports radio show in a tough market over the course of two decades. Rosenberg, the show’s third voice joined in 2015.

This wasn’t the first time Stroman alluded to sports media members being racist or having racial bias. In June, the pitcher called out Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly for having “racist undertones” in his commentary after he mocked Stroman’s do-rag. Earlier this year, Stroman also called out New York sports radio station WFAN for having hosts who are “clowns pushing a racist agenda.”

Stroman responding to negativity on Twitter is not new, but he also uses his social media platform to interact with fans in a positive manner. His engagement off the field, paired with exciting athleticism and energy on the field saw Stroman quickly emerge as a fan favorite when he was traded to New York in 2019.

