Michael Strahan Destroys Fox Sports Colleague Skip Bayless Over His ‘Inhumane’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Michael Strahan appeared to go after his Fox Sports colleague Skip Bayless over his controversial tweet after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. .

In a stunning commentary on Fox NFL Sunday, the retired New York Giants legend — without naming Bayless — seemed to very clearly go after the Undisputed host, who was widely condemned for a tweet that many deemed insensitive moments after Hamlin’s injury.

“There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said. “Sensible people, sensible human beings have a heart. And they understand that your words and what you say really have an impact.”

Bayless has continued to receive intense criticism over his tweet — for which he apologized, though he also defended the post.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” he wrote last week, shortly after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

In an argument with Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe last Wednesday, Bayless claimed “nobody here had a problem with that tweet.” Strahan, though, took umbrage with that claim.

“For sensible people like us here to say it didn’t effect anybody at this network, nobody at this network minded, that’s a lie,” Strahan said. “Obviously didn’t talk to us. Because it matters to us. And it matters to any sensible human being — that this young man’s life was bigger than any football game.”

Watch above, via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com