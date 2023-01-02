Skip Bayless Apologizes After Tweet on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s Collapse Sparks Outrage

Skip Bayless apologized after his tweet on the injury sustained by Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin sparked outrage.

Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was given CPR before being rushed to the hospital where he was intubated and in critical condition.

Bayless weighed in on the injury on Twitter before the NFL had postponed the game.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” he wrote. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III was among those who rebuked Bayless. “Damar Hamlin’s LIFE is in the balance,” he replied to his tweet. “Get your head out of your Ass.”

Damar Hamlin’s LIFE is in the balance.

Get your head out of your Ass. https://t.co/EpnnzyJrpb — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Bayless eventually apologized for his tweet.

Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

The NFL announced the game was being suspended less than an hour after the injury.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed,” the NFL said in a statement. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com