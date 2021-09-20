MythBuster: Randy Moss Measures the Element of Danger in Tom Brady’s Infamous Boat Parade Trophy Toss

Tom Brady gave NFL fans everywhere a fright earlier this year when he appeared inebriated during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade and decided to toss the prized Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

The toss successfully cleared the water and made it to the other boat by way of a completed pass, but it left many fans asking, “what if?” After the toss went viral, the devilish act even caused the trophy designer’s daughter to demand an apology from Brady, viewing the quarterback’s carelessness as an insult to her family.

But thanks to current ESPN analyst and former NFL wideout Randy Moss, we have more clarity as to how precarious of a situation Brady put the trophy through. And as it turns out, the Super Bowl trophy was never in any grave danger of sinking to the bottom of the bay.

During a MythBusters style segment on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Moss launched the seven-pound trophy into New York’s East River. Despite Tedy Bruschi being certain the shiny piece of metal was sure to sink, the trophy dove into the river and popped right back to the surface.

Myth busted. Brady put the coveted Lombardi Trophy in no real danger because, after 50 years of being distributed to Super Bowl-winning football teams, we now know it can float.

Watch above via ESPN

