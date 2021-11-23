NBA Star Roasted for Outrageously Large Sweater: ‘Grandma Misread His Height as 10-foot-6’

By Brandon ContesNov 23rd, 2021, 12:18 pm
 

Kyle Kuzma wears outrageously large sweater

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma made a fashion statement with his pregame outfit, showing up to the arena with an outrageously large pink sweater that looked more like a Snuggie blanket.

There was a time when big, baggy and loose clothes were in. But in recent years, pro athletes have trended toward a tighter fit on and off the court. Kuzma forged his own path Monday night, arriving to the Wizards game against the Charlotte Hornets with a sweater that appeared about two-feet too long.

Kuzma is 6-foot-9 with a slim stature and a 7-foot wingspan! Wearing a shirt with sleeves that are too long likely isn’t a problem he’s had to deal with much. Who was this sweater designed for? Tacko Fall has an incredible 8-foot-2 wingspan, but even he is unlikely to fit properly in Kuzma’s sweater.

The Raf Simons oversized-sleeve jumper retails for $1,659, but don’t expect Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to run out and purchase one of their own. NBA Twitter, fans and players joined forces to collectively roast Kuzma for the outrageous fit.

“Ain’t no f*cking way you wore that!!!” Kuzma’s former teammate LeBron James wrote on Instagram along with a bunch of laughing emojis. “I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!”

“Cmon bro s**t getting outta hand now,” added DeMarcus Cousins, while JR Smith mocked Kuzma with a “Man hellll nawwwwwww.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: