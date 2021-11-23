Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma made a fashion statement with his pregame outfit, showing up to the arena with an outrageously large pink sweater that looked more like a Snuggie blanket.

There was a time when big, baggy and loose clothes were in. But in recent years, pro athletes have trended toward a tighter fit on and off the court. Kuzma forged his own path Monday night, arriving to the Wizards game against the Charlotte Hornets with a sweater that appeared about two-feet too long.

Kuzma is 6-foot-9 with a slim stature and a 7-foot wingspan! Wearing a shirt with sleeves that are too long likely isn’t a problem he’s had to deal with much. Who was this sweater designed for? Tacko Fall has an incredible 8-foot-2 wingspan, but even he is unlikely to fit properly in Kuzma’s sweater.

The Raf Simons oversized-sleeve jumper retails for $1,659, but don’t expect Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to run out and purchase one of their own. NBA Twitter, fans and players joined forces to collectively roast Kuzma for the outrageous fit.

“Ain’t no f*cking way you wore that!!!” Kuzma’s former teammate LeBron James wrote on Instagram along with a bunch of laughing emojis. “I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!”

“Cmon bro s**t getting outta hand now,” added DeMarcus Cousins, while JR Smith mocked Kuzma with a “Man hellll nawwwwwww.”

Grandma misread his height as 10’6″ and he didn’t want to hurt her feelings. — JBroad23 (@JBroad23) November 22, 2021

Wait hold up… that Kyle Kuzma sweater is real???!!?? I assumed it was photoshopped! — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 23, 2021

Lenny Kravitz walked with his giant scarf so Kyle Kuzma could run with whatever exactly he’s wearing tonight pic.twitter.com/inhOA6FcfA — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 23, 2021

Kyle Kuzma took a break from waving his arms outside at a local car dealership to play hoops tonight.pic.twitter.com/JeVR7HuZVT — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2021

Kyle Kuzma looks like he’s two kids on each other’s shoulders trying to sneak into an NBA game pic.twitter.com/mrVvABKYbl — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 23, 2021

STOP telling me that Kyle Kuzma is wearing women’s clothing! I am a woman (thanks for noticing) and I know a lot of women. I’ve never known any of them to wear a sweater that doubles as a parachute. 😜👚 #RealMenWearPink — Amy Lawrence (@ALawRadio) November 23, 2021

Kyle Kuzma’s recent Google search: How to fix a sweater that has stretched. pic.twitter.com/X5Agmnttiy — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) November 23, 2021

All folks wondering what Kyle Kuzma is wearing tonight have clearly never read The Lorax. It’s a thneed. pic.twitter.com/akU0mOBr1V — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 23, 2021

kyle kuzma fighting for his life in his instagram comments pic.twitter.com/Oqbc743SOE — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 23, 2021

For every 25 likes this gets, I’ll make Kuzma’s sweatshirt bigger pic.twitter.com/YG38LGx2ay — nba paint (@nba_paint) November 22, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com