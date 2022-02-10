Mike Lindell Slams Fox News, Suggests Hacking Hannity to Air 2020 Election Fraud Allegations

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell suggested during an episode of The Lindell Report on his web channel Lindell TV that “we should get our cyber guys” to take over a broadcast of Fox News’s Hannity to air “evidence” of 2020 election voter fraud.

Lindell, who heavily advertises his pillows on Fox News, slammed the conservative network for not covering allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election anymore.

“Won’t it be funny, because when Fox calls the United States of America, all the people liars, and our great President Donald Trump a liar, then we say Fox, ‘why don’t you run this tape on your show,’ instead of Sean Hannity.”

“Maybe we should get our cyber guys, who looked at all the evidence, to hook up our stream to Fox’s,” Lindell continued in an excited rant.

“Can you imagine? ‘This is Sean Hannity…’ All of a sudden, breaking news right out of Georgia! The evidence is pouring in, pouring in! Arizona, pouring in, pouring in, Wisconsin!” He exclaimed.

Mike Lindell went on an insane, manic rant tonight. He says that since Fox won’t run any of his “evidence” of voter fraud (lawsuits), he is going to have his cyber experts hack Sean Hannity’s show and air it during his time slot on Fox. pic.twitter.com/g5RhJCKJKt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2022

“And Fox, you’d have the Murdochs going, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?! The truth is out, we’re the liars!’” Lindell concluded, slamming News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his sons, who have been critical of the so-called “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

This is not the first time Lindell has ripped into Fox News. In January, he joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast and argued that the U.S. is “better off” because Americans now know “how bad” Fox News is, claiming “It all got revealed.”

Both Lindell and Fox are facing lawsuits stemming from 2020 voter fraud allegations. Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems last for $1.3 billion in damages for alleging he defamed the election technology company. Fox, meanwhile is being sued by Dominion for $1.6 billion and for $2.7 billion by Smartmatic, another voting systems company.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com