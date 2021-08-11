CBS This Morning is shaking up its cast of co-hosts with the addition of NFL analyst Nate Burleson. As the show moves to its new studio in Times Square next month, they’ll do so with Burleson joining current co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

Burleson made the announcement Wednesday morning on NFL Network. The 39-year-old football analyst is expected to replace CBS News veteran Anthony Mason at the morning show’s table, who becomes a culture correspondent for the network and its digital platforms. Mason’s new role will include appearances on CBS This Morning.

Burleson already works for CBS, as a studio analyst on NFL Today, joining the program for the 2017 season. The popular sports analyst has also served as the co-host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football since 2016 and a New York correspondent for the entertainment news program Extra. His addition to CBS This Morning leaves a void to fill on Extra and Good Morning Football. Although Burleson will leave Good Morning Football as a daily host, he will remain as a contributor to NFL Network.

“I plan to bring the same type of energy, passion and knowledge to the morning show,” Burleson said. “I never took it lightly that people were waking up and turning the TV on to watch us. It still blows me away this day. So going over to CBS This Morning, I’m going to be informative, I’m going to be passionate. I’m going to learn while I’m teaching, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver with a more than decade long career in pro football, joins Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as one of the few athletes to make the transition from sports to news.

