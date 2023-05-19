NFL, Civil Rights Legend Jim Brown Dead at 87

Jim Brown, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a champion for civil rights, has died at 87.

First reported by the Associated Press, Brown passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for the family. His wife, Monique, was by his side.

Brown played all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965. In that time, he earned nine Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro selections, and three MVP awards. He also led the Browns to an NFL championship in 1964. He currently ranks 11th all-time in rushing yards and sixth in touchdowns with just 118 career games played.

His achievements on the field told just part of the story. In 1965, he retired from the NFL after nine seasons and pursued a career in acting. Some of Brown’s most well-known acting credits include 1967’s The Dirty Dozen, 1999’s Any Given Sunday, and the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led The Running Man in 1987.

Brown also became an activist after football, establishing himself as a major figure in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. He later founded the organization Amer-I-Can in LA to combat gang violence and help inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

“Jim Brown Forever,” the Cleveland Browns said on Twitter. “Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

