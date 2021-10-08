NFL Fans Go NUTS Over Unbelievable Double Punt: ‘Pure Australian Football Sh*t’

Punters often get mocked for lacking athleticism, but Michael Dickson debunked that theory after completing one of the most amazing kicking plays in NFL history for the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night.

What began as an epic disaster, ended in near punt perfection after being marred by shock, awe and confusion along the way. Deep in Seattle’s own territory, Dickson had his punt blocked by Los Angeles Rams defender Jamir Jones.

As the ball spun back toward the endzone, Dickson desperately chased after it, miraculously scooped the pigskin with one hand and began to churn up field. After about ten strides, Dickson quickly realized he had no chance at the first down, came to a screeching halt and launched a second punt attempt 68 yards down the field.

Pinning the Rams at their own 11, Dickson appeared to make maybe the most impressive punting play in league history. But flags were thrown and announcers were confused. Two punts on one play? Can you do that?

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and even Mike Pereira, the in-house NFL rules expert for Fox, deemed the kick illegal. “No, you can’t kick it again,” Pereira, a former NFL referee stated definitively.

But the NFL rulebook states otherwise:

“A second kick from behind the line of scrimmage is legal provided the ball has not crossed the line.”

The ball never cross the line of scrimmage, although Dickson may have, but the Rams declined to challenge and started their drive at the 11.

Dickson was seen on the sideline embracing the moment and accepting praise from his teammates, proving punters are real football players. The 25-year-old comes from the growing Australia to America pipeline of punters where punting on the run is normal, but the act of athleticism was new for NFL fans.

