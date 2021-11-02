NFL’s Cole Beasley Calls Deleting Twitter a ‘Weight Lifted’ After Spending His Summer Ranting Against the Covid Vaccine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley spent a significant portion of the offseason fighting about the Covid vaccine on Twitter. Three weeks ago, Beasley decided to deactivate his account and the unvaccinated wide receiver has subsequently only made headlines for his play on the field.

“When I first got here, I got away from all that stuff, and then things happen,” Beasley said of Twitter. “And the issues that we have at hand, and I just felt like I needed to take responsibility for other guys that couldn’t.”

For Beasley, “taking on that responsibility” meant raging against the vaccine on Twitter, fighting with people who faulted him for refusing to get jabbed. The 32-year-old NFL veteran mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, ranted about the league’s strict protocols, bashed the media and even recorded an anti-vax rap song.

This isn’t the first time Beasley has attempted to steer clear of Twitter. In January, Beasley said his marketing team was in charge of his Twitter account. But as the vaccine became more of a polarizing topic, Beasley started tweeting more for himself.

“It’s easy to get caught up in a lot of ‘what he says, she says’ stuff,” Beasley explained in January, calling it a “big mistake” to be on social media earlier in his career. “You start to care too much about what people think and it’s people that don’t even know what they’re talking about half of the time.”

Despite his previous social media regret, Beasley couldn’t help himself from engaging in vaccine debates on Twitter throughout the spring, summer, and into the start of the NFL season. Three weeks after deleting his account, Beasley celebrated the decision.

“It’s good for me to get back to where I wanted to be, and it’s not on there,” Beasley said of Twitter. “The real world is out here and not there. Most people say things on there that you don’t want to hear. And it’s definitely a weight lifted, and I feel like I did the right thing.”

Beasley is averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game since deactivating his account last month.

Watch above via Buffalo Plus

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com