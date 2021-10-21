Nick Saban Has Adorable Reaction to Reporter Jumping on Zoom Presser While on ‘Dad Duty’

Nick Saban is used to having tumultuous exchanges with reporters during press conferences, but the Alabama football coach found it difficult to lash out at a journalist who has a baby in their arms.

Joining the press conference via Zoom, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles was multitasking as he asked Saban a question about linebacker Henry To’oto’o. But Saban couldn’t ignore that Suttles was sitting on camera with his young child.

“I have a question for you, first of all,” Saban replied to Suttles. “Did I finally get to meet the boss?”

“I apologize, my wife is not home yet so I’m having to pull dad duty,” Suttles said, before apologizing to the Alabama head coach a second time.

“This is the best behavior I’ve seen you on since I’ve been here,” Saban joked. “No, you don’t have to apologize. If this is the way it’s going to be, I’d like for him to be there all the time.”

Saban is known for his short fuse that often presents itself on the sideline or in front of reporters, but the 69-year-old has a softer side when it comes to family – a depiction many college football coaches like to portray as they attempt to win families over in the recruiting process.

Saban also used his softer side and dry humor to perfectly evade the question from Suttles. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week to know if To’oto’o has progressed as a leader for Alabama’s defense.

Watch above via WBRC

