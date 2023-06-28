‘Nobody in England Cares About Baseball!’ Mad Dog Russo Fed Up With NFL, MLB Trying to Expand Fanbases to Europe

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo believes the MLB’s and NFL’s games in Europe are a waste of time.

In recent years, the NFL has hosted regular season games outside the U.S. in an effort to become a more global game and reach fans all over the world. This has included games in Mexico City, London, and soon Munich, Germany. The MLB has done the same with games in Mexico City and London.

Speaking during his “What Are You Mad About” segment on ESPN’s First Take, Russo said he’s had it with the outreach efforts.

“The idea that you are going to create new fanbases because you put your games in Europe is a bunch of nonsense,” Russo said. “Does baseball actually think that anybody from Liverpool rolled down to Wembley [Stadium] last week to watch the [Cardinals] and the Cubs for a two-game series? Are you serious? And next year they’re bringing the Mets and the Phillies. Same thing. Nobody in England cares about baseball!”

Russo then tried to argue his point with his own personal experience.

“I was in Munich the day the NFL was released,” he said, “walking around all the pubs, drinking all the liter of beers, and eating all the veal schnitzel they can eat! And nobody sat there and said, ‘Where is our game in Munich? Wow, we have no football here in the international series!’ And nobody in London cares about the Jacksonville Jaguars! This idea that there’s a bunch of Europeans who are all revved up to see their American football in London, Frankfurt, is a bunch of nonsense!”

To the NFL’s credit, the international games appear to be a hit so far. In fact, this upcoming season’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium reportedly sold out in just three minutes.

