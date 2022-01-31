Oklahoma City Sports Radio Host Apologizes for ‘Almost’ Saying the N-Word On-Air: I ‘Feel Terrible if I Offended Anybody’

Oklahoma City sports radio host and former Major League Baseball player Jim Traber issued an apology for nearly blurting out the N-word on-air.

Traber’s mistake came as he addressed the harassment Carmelo Anthony received last week from Philadelphia fans during the Lakers game against the 76ers. Thursday night, Anthony confronted Philly fans who were taunting him with the racially charged word “boy.”

Friday afternoon on 98.1 The Sports Animal, Traber went on a rant to defend Anthony and condemn the Philly fans, but as he discussed things people shouldn’t say, the radio host allegedly almost let the N-word slip. After listeners pointed out the shocking mistake on Twitter, Traber posted a video to say sorry “if I offended anybody.”

“If you were listening, I was talking about what happened with Carmelo Anthony in Philadelphia about how they were making offensive words towards him,” Traber said. “I was talking about how disgusting it is when people do that. And I was basically talking about a couple of things that you just can’t say.”

We hear you. We sympathize and apologize. Here’s an official statement from Jim Traber regarding the on air segment earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ddUoO45HFN — The Sports Animal (@sportsanimal) January 29, 2022

“While I was doing it with the passion that I normally have, one of the words almost came out of my mouth. And I would love to tell everybody out there that I am very sorry from the bottom of my heart if I offended you…I think everyone that listens to me knows where my heart is and I just feel terrible if I offended anybody.”

The Sports Animal is owned by Cumulus Media. Late last year, Sam Mayes of rival Oklahoma City sports radio station 107.7 The Franchise was terminated by Tyler Media after a 2016 conversation racist to Native Americans was leaked.

Based on Traber’s apology and the critical tweets from listeners, the incident did appear to be an accident, albeit a head-scratching one.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com