WATCH: Carmelo Anthony Furiously Confronts 76ers Fans to Have Them Ejected for Calling Him ‘Boy’

The trend of NBA players getting fans kicked out of arenas continued Thursday night, after Carmelo Anthony took exception with taunts from the crowd during the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the 76ers in Philly.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, Anthony used a foul call as an opportunity to furiously walk toward the crowd and confront the fans who were taunting him.

TNT’s broadcast crew happened to be sitting directly in front of the people who were confronted by Anthony. “They’ve been riding him for about four straight possessions,” play-by-play voice Ian Eagle said. “Melo started looking in their direction. The conversation continued and now Melo has had enough.”

As security addressed the group and began to escort them out of the arena, Anthony walked to the other end of the court, where he began hearing it from another person in the crowd. Anthony ended up nose to nose with the fan before Sixers superstar Joel Embiid stepped between them.

Following the game, Anthony confirmed he was being called “boy” by two groups of fans and the 10-time All-Star believed the racially charged harassment was “unacceptable.”

“It is what it is,” Anthony said. “Some things was said, unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, or the other team. I’m all for that, but when you cross certain lines, as a man that’s what you’re gonna see, that’s what you gonna get. I’m sure the people that’s in charge will take care of it… My job is done when it comes to this.”

Anthony joins LeBron James, Austin Rivers and Tristan Thompson as NBA players who had unruly fans ejected from arenas for allegedly crossing the line while taunting this season.

