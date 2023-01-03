‘PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER’: NFL Stars Plead With Public Not To Post Clips of Damar Hamlin Collapse

Current and former NFL players posted well-wishes and begged fans not to share video of the moment Buffalo Bills star safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football’s broadcast of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.

The sports world and the entire country were stunned by the incident that forced the unprecedented suspension of Monday night’s game. Hamlin sprang to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but then fell to the turf and had to be given CPR on the field. The Bills later announced he’d had a heart attack and that his heartbeat was restored on the field.

The play happened at 8:55 pm, and for 19 agonizing minutes, medical personnel worked to revive Hamlin and take him off the field and to the hospital. Players then gathered on the field to pray for their teammate.

At 10:01 pm, the NFL officially announced the game would be “postponed” in consultation with the NFL Players Association.

Footage of the shocking event has been a fixture of news reports, but in the minutes following Hamlin’s injury, fellow players asked social media users not to share clips of the play.

ESPN football analyst and former NFL star Robert Griffin III suggested fans share more solemn images, writing “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family.”

Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders wrote “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE,” with a prayer emoji.

PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE 🙏🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 3, 2023

Current and former players immediately expressed shock and offered prayers for Hamlin.

Pray for #3 please @HamlinIsland — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) January 3, 2023

Prayer is POWERFUL … please pray for my PITT brother Damar Hamlin 🙏 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 3, 2023

God it's in your hands Father!! Please pray for @HamlinIsland #damarhamlin Please God!! — Josh Cribbs (@JoshCribbs16) January 3, 2023

So tough to watch what happened tonight. Glad @nfl canceled the game. I Pray everything will be ok with Damar! Praying for him and his family!! — Dwight Freeney (@dwightfreeney) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we've ever had. I've never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 3, 2023

In the hours following the game, Bills players also posted pleas for prayer. Quarterback Josh Allen wrote “Please pray for our brother.”

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

“Praying for my brother!! Keep fighting bro!” wrote cornerback Cam Lewis.

We gotta appreciate this shit more man….😓 — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) January 3, 2023

Other Bills players reacted similarly:

God if there ever was a time 🙏🏾! He need you right now 🖤 — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for 3 🙏 — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) January 3, 2023

praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and his family #3❤️ love you bro — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) January 3, 2023

Watch the on-field prayer above via ESPN on ABC.

