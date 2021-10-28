Retired NBA Star Joakim Noah Compared the Night Derrick Rose Tore His ACL to the ‘Same Feeling’ He Had on 9/11

The 2012 Chicago Bulls were devastated when their MVP Derrick Rose tore his ACL during an NBA Playoff game. But retired All-Star Joakim Noah conveyed that devastation horribly when he compared the feeling to 9/11 on a recent podcast.

Joining Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast, Noah was asked about his memories of having to process Rose’s season-ending injury and NO ONE could have predicted where he was about to take the answer.

“There are moments in your life where you just know when it happened you know exactly what you were doing. You knew exactly where you were,” Noah said. “And when I found out that Derrick tore his ACL. Like I remember the smells, I remember who I was with, I remember everything. Almost like – the same feeling. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower.”

Noah briefly paused before he made the shocking analogy, but it wasn’t long enough to stop from invoking 9/11 while discussing how he felt after a teammate suffered a knee injury.

“Me. Me. That’s the same feeling I had,” Noah tried to convey, recognizing that it might sound absurd. “Like, people will be like ‘oh he’s f*cking crazy for saying something.’ No! I’m telling you how I felt! This is how I felt. I had the same feeling when I saw the plane hit the tower when I heard that.”

Obviously, Noah was not equating a torn ACL to the devastation of 9/11, he was comparing how he felt. Still, there has to be a better comparison. Actually, almost any comparison would be better than invoking 9/11. And he had to realize using 9/11 and a torn ACL in the same sentence could only be responded to harshly.

Listen above via The Lowe Post

