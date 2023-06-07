PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy still hates LIV Golf.

The four-time major winner on Wednesday spoke for the first time since the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the entity operating LIV Golf — announced they will be joining forces. McIlroy was reportedly offered more than $400 million to play for LIV, but chose to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

Now, with his tour partnering with a rival organization, McIlroy said he feels like a “sacrificial lamb.”

“It’s hard for me not to sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy emerged as one of the LIV’s most vocal critics when multiple high-profile profile golfers left the PGA Tour for more lucrative contracts and purses. He hopes that through this partnership, the new, singular entity will spell the end for LIV.

“I still hate LIV,” he said. “I hate them. I hope it goes away and expect that it does.”

McIlroy was also sure to clarify that the deal was between the PGA Tour and PIF, stating, “LIV has got nothing to do with this.”

When news of the partnership broke, many of the players were just as blindsided as everyone outside of golf. McIlroy was at least given some warning, with PGA Tour Policy Board member Jimmy Dunne texting him Monday night and then calling him Tuesday morning.

Still, McIlroy has faith in PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan despite the lack of communication to the players beforehand.

“I do,” he said when asked if he’s confident in Monahan as the tour’s commissioner.

Like Monahan, McIlroy also believes the deal will benefit the sport long-term.

“When I try to remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture,” he said, “I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf. It unifies it and secures its future.

“Technically anyone involved with LIV now would now answer to Jay. Whether you like it or not, the PIF were going to keep spending in golf. At least now you can control how the money is spent.”

