Following his victory to advance to the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, Russia’s Andrey Rublev wrote on a camera “No War Please” amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine this week.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes “No war please” on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Rublev will face either the Czech Republic’s Jiří Veselý or Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. Veselý and Shapovalov are currently facing each other in the other semi-final.

The tennis player was praised on social media — given that he and his family could be punished by the Russian government for dissenting. Russian law enforcement reportedly arrested more than 1,300 people on Thursday for protesting in the country against the invasion, which has led to bombings and cyberattacks throughout Ukraine.

Instead of signing his name on the lens of the camera (as is tradition), this young Russian tennis player shows remarkable courage in calling for peace in Eastern Europe #cdnpoli #ATP #Ukraine https://t.co/t8bFbqqEGd — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) February 25, 2022

This is the type of thing that can get you killed, and he did it. https://t.co/Vw1mvjIcOz — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) February 25, 2022

“Brave” gets used far too often in sports. Not here though. https://t.co/hIKcwh1p2E — Mark Roe (@MarkRoeTv) February 25, 2022

The number of Russian citizens who are openly speaking out against Putin is incredibly inspiring. https://t.co/yfgxKLAuaX — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) February 25, 2022

I really want to magnify all of these Russians who are risking themselves going up against the czar. Their bravery gives me such faith that there are good people in the world. https://t.co/HKaV6Dwf6e — Sascha C-Band (@saschasegan) February 25, 2022

I don’t think enough people will understand what a risk he’s taking here. https://t.co/Te2EoaCRun — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 25, 2022

Courage comes in all forms, through the smallest acts. https://t.co/2zULQEJCqj — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 25, 2022

Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like. And this takes true courage. https://t.co/aAhmxf7vu5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2022

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com