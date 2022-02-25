Russian Tennis Player Writes ‘No War Please’ on Camera Following Win

By Jackson RichmanFeb 25th, 2022, 1:24 pm
 

Andrey Rublev writes on a camera “No War Please”

Following his victory to advance to the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, Russia’s Andrey Rublev wrote on a camera “No War Please” amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine this week.

Rublev will face either the Czech Republic’s Jiří Veselý or Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. Veselý and Shapovalov are currently facing each other in the other semi-final.

The tennis player was praised on social media — given that he and his family could be punished by the Russian government for dissenting. Russian law enforcement reportedly arrested more than 1,300 people on Thursday for protesting in the country against the invasion, which has led to bombings and cyberattacks throughout Ukraine.

