H.R. McMaster Says ‘Overextended’ Russian Military ‘Could Be the Beginning of the End’ for Putin

Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin is currently overextending the Russian military with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on The Story, host Martha MacCallum asked McMaster if the United States has done enough to help Ukraine, which Russia invaded late Wednesday night.

“Have we given them enough lethal weaponry and aid?” she asked.

McMaster replied the U.S. has not.

“No, we have not done enough,” he said. “And of course, deterrence already failed, Martha. What you want to do by building up military capabilities is to deter by denial, to convince your potential that that enemy cannot accomplish their objectives through the use of force. That has failed already in Ukraine.”

He added that it remains to be seen what costs the Russians will end up paying on the ground.

“I think it’s important to remember, when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea, Putin went to great lengths to conceal the casualties in those attacks,” he said. McMaster explained that soldier burials happened very early in the morning and their families were told not to talk about how their loved ones died.

McMaster concluded by suggesting that the Russian military is in for a brutal slog in Ukraine and that may mean curtains for Putin.

“I don’t know if Vladimir Putin realizes how much he’s taken on,” he stated. “I don’t want to predict this, but this could be the beginning of the end for him. I think he’s going to be overextended based on this operation and of course, the economic and financial ramifications associated with, I think, just the beginning of sanctions that were announced today.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com