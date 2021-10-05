Sage Steele Reportedly Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Calling ESPN’s Vaccine Mandate ‘Sick and Scary’

ESPN has pulled SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele from its airwaves. While the network deals with backlash from Steele’s recent controversial comments, the ultimate reason for her removal was a reported positive Covid-19 test.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Steele tested positive for the virus, this after she recently ripped ESPN’s Covid vaccine mandate during an appearance on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast.

Noting she didn’t want to get vaccinated, Steele only complied because she loves her job. “To mandate it is sick and scary to me in many ways,” Steele told Cutler of the Covid vaccine.

ESPN announced a vaccine mandate for all on-site employees in May to ensure complement with varying Covid protocols for all sports leagues. In August, ESPN’s parent company, Disney, issued a vaccine mandate for all non-union employees, regardless of if they work on-site or in-studio.

In addition to her comments about vaccine mandates, Steele also criticized women for the way they dress in sports media, questioning former President Barack Obama for identifying as Black on a census and relished comparisons to controversial political pundit Candace Owens. All of this occurred during one interview with Cutler.

Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, issued a statement Tuesday morning apologizing for the backlash she generated.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” Steele wrote. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

While Steele and ESPN both agreed some time off might be necessary, FOS claims the positive Covid test was the deciding factor in her current absence. Steele and ESPN have not addressed the reported positive Covid test.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com