San Jose Sharks Delete Juneteenth Twitter Post After Social Media Backlash: ‘PLEASE Tell Me This Wasn’t a Real Tweet’

The NHL’s San Jose Sharks attempted to “celebrate freedom” this week, with a Juneteenth tweet that failed to capture the sentiment. After getting blasted on social media, the Bay Area hockey team rethought the tweet and deleted the post.

Featuring emoji fists representing different skin tones and a caption that read, “celebrate freedom,” the joining graphic is what created backlash. Intended to honor Juneteenth, the image showed the team’s shark mascot taking a bite out of shackles connecting an enslaved person’s wrists.

The Sharks tweeted the same graphic last year and were met with little criticism, but that didn’t stop social media for ripping the organization a second time around. While many corporations will use their following to highlight Juneteenth, the Sharks post was considered by many to be self-serving.

San Jose Sharks with the wildest Juneteenth graphic I’ve ever seen My goodness — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) June 16, 2021

PLEASE tell me this wasn’t a real tweet pic.twitter.com/UZrclClYtu — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) June 16, 2021

If any of my friends are looking for work as a social media coordinator, my guess is the San Jose Sharks will have an opening in the next day or two. pic.twitter.com/aFu7cQ2qnN — Tyler Ivens (@TylerIvens) June 16, 2021

Can we just….not?

Corporations infested Pride, leave Juneteenth alone https://t.co/RUsV0LuNFY — AG 🏳️‍🌈 (@Andrew_Garda) June 17, 2021

Thank you to the San Jose Sharks for abolishing slavery #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/MWEIqWMuhp — Andrew Yang Slander Account 🚫🦝 (@MNIMN_) June 16, 2021

When the tweet was shared last year, the Sharks gave credit to Mohamed Fofana, an artist and a member of the front office for designing the graphic. Attempting to show that their motives were well-directed, t-shirts featuring the image were made and sold last year, with all proceeds benefiting The African American Community Service Agency, located in San Jose.

This is Mohamed Fofana, a member of our front office & an amazing artist. The Shark biting through chains of systemic racism symbolizes the important role that sports teams play in taking a stand & recognizing that change starts within. And together we stand with Mo. pic.twitter.com/f0mYwUIVBa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 19, 2020

“I am so grateful for the opportunity and the platform from the San Jose Sharks to create something from the heart to symbolize Juneteenth!” Fofana told NHL.com last year. “I never imagined me sharing my art and talking about racial injustice with my team would lead to this. I sincerely thank everyone involved and I’ll leave you with this: lead with pure intentions, lead with purpose and never dim your light because you’re afraid it may be too bright for others to see.

“The Shark biting through the chains represents the San Jose Sharks taking a stand against systemic racism and it also symbolizes the importance that professional sports organizations play in taking a stand and recognizing that change starts within.”

