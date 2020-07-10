Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) posted a bizarre screenshot of an email reply from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski saying “F*ck you” on Friday morning.

The comment came in response to a press release detailing Hawley’s critique the NBA’s decision to add messages on player’s jerseys to support social justice while “censoring support for law enforcement officers or the military or any criticism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” it said.

The tweet, bearing both Hawley and Wojnarowski’s email addresses, said, “Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad.”

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Hawley’s comments came from a lengthy letter he wrote to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Friday morning that blasted the league for limiting free speech.

Wojnarowski has been with ESPN for the last three years after spending over a decade at Yahoo! Sports. The prominent sports reporter has become the go-to for breaking NBA news and transactions, and he’s been one of the faces of ESPN during his tenure in Bristol, CT.

Unlike some analysts on ESPN, Wojnarowski is not known for his hot takes or player critiques, and rarely becomes the center of controversy. Wojnarowski has yet to tweet or response since Hawley’s initial post a little after 11:00 a.m. EDT.

