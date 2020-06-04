NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe set New Orleans Saints Drew Brees‘ “meaningless” apology criticizing protest during the national anthem on fire with a history lesson of black men fighting in World War II on Fox Sports Thursday.

“Drew, I don’t know what you was thinking, I don’t know what you hoped to accomplish, but whatever you have to hoped to accomplish it failed miserably,” Sharpe said. “Black people have been fighting for this country even though they did not get the rights that their flag said … if the black man doesn’t have the same freedoms and liberty as the white, what good is the flag?”

On Wednesday, Brees was bashed for his comments during an interview with Yahoo Finance where he called former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s protest of racial injustice disrespectful.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States: I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

Since those comments, Brees has apologized for his “insensitive” remarks, but Sharpe doesn’t think that was enough.

“He issued an apology … but it’s meaningless,” Sharpe said. “Because the guys know that he spoke his heart the very first time around. Now I don’t know what Drew is going to do, but he probably should just go ahead and retire now. It will never be the same … I will never respect the man.”

“Drew thinks that, ‘Well I got me, that’s what it means to me. I feel a sense of pride a sense of honor,’ Sharpe continued. “Everybody doesn’t feel like that, Drew, because it hasn’t represented them in the exact same way.”

Watch above, via Fox Sports.

