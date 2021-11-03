Shaquille O’Neal LOSES IT After Charles Barkley Fat Shames Zion Williamson By Saying He ‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’

If Charles Barkley wants to talk bad about someone, he’s not going to bury it in an email, he’s going to come right out and say it. And that’s exactly what the hall-of-famer did Tuesday night on TNT when he roasted NBA star Zion Williamson.

No one is off limits for the always brash and vocal Barkley. LeBron James, Skip Bayless, Donald Trump, “the big ol’ women of San Antonio,” Barkley has and will deride anyone.

The New Orleans Pelicans were preparing to match up with the Phoenix Suns on TNT and although Zion Williamson was not available to play, the cameras showed him warming up before the game. With the 21-year-old looking rather thick in his pregame routine, Barkley made note.

“Looks like me and Shaq had a baby,” Barkley said.

Shaq could only laugh hysterically in response, standing up from his chair and nearly falling off the set before he finally regained composure.

Barkley’s playing weight was 252lb, while the 7-foot-1-inch Shaq was listed at 315 for his three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson is listed at 317. That’s a lot for a 6-foot-6 frame to handle in the NBA.

Williamson’s weight has been a topic of conversation since entering the NBA two years ago. Currently, the Pelicans All-Star is sidelined after undergoing foot surgery in the offseason. After the joke, Barkley said, “I am really concerned,” acknowledging he had a similar weight problem early in his career.

“You should not get hurt when you’re young,” Barkley said. “He’s gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt you’re gonna have to control your eating.”

Watch above via TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com