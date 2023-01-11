Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Haircut With Receding Hairline Calling Himself: ‘Stephen A. Shaq’

NBA On TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal played homage to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith with a unique haircut resembling the First Take host.

The former NBA star appeared on the set of the intro to TNT’s pregame show with something noticeably different about him. NBA on TNT Tuesdays host Adam Lefkoe introduced analyst and former WNBA star Candace Parker who sat to his left. In his usual chair, O’Neal was to the right of Lefkoe. As the intro music played, Shaq pulled Lefkoe close to him and whispered how he wanted to be introduced to the NBA on TNT Tuesdays. So Lefkoe announced O’Neal by a rather surprising alias.

“A four-time champion, Stephen A. Shaq!” Lefkoe shouted. “You know, we had plans, but when that hairline walks in, it’s something you gotta discuss.”

O’Neal bowed his head down to show off the new ‘do and pointed at his forehead. The ordinarily bald big man showed off highly receded hairline that resembled Stephen A.’s.

“Shoutout to my main man,” O’Neal said.

Parker brought the show to a screeching halt after she noticed something wrong with Shaq’s hairline. It looked a bit off.

“That forehead, though,” Parker said. “Is that crooked? Is the light a little crooked?”

The TNT cameras got a closer look at O’Neal’s head, and he turned it correctly and bowed his cranium down again to show the hairline that was indeed crooked. After he discovered the crooked hairline, Shaq had a message for his barber, Bill.

“Oh, it is crooked,” Shaq continued and began to laugh. “Bill, I’mma kill you when I get home!”

“We had a whole intro planned, and then he came in with that,” Lefkoe added.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

