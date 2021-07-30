Simone Biles Withdraws from Vault, Uneven Bars Finals at Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from two Olympic finals events, USA Gymnastics announced on Friday.

“Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars,” the statement said.

“She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.”

They announced MyKayla Skinner would be competing in the vault finals alongside Jade Carey.

Skinner tweeted after the announcement, “Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles.”

Biles announced Tuesday she would be withdrawing from team finals because she wanted to prioritize her mental health. On Wednesday she tweeted, “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

