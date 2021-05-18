WATCH: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron of Exaggerating Ankle Injury Ahead of Playoffs, Mocks NBA Legend By Faking His Own Sprain

Skip Bayless is a notorious critic of LeBron James. Staying true to the label, Bayless opened Tuesday’s Undisputed on Fox Sports by trolling the NBA superstar for reinjuring his ankle ahead of the playoffs.

“I got an announcement to make, I tweaked my ankle over the weekend and I don’t think I could make it through the show. I got an excuse for the rest of the show,” Bayless joked to his co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“I got a bad ankle, like somebody else I know who’s going to be making excuses through the WHOLE PLAYOFFS!” Bayless continued as he alluded to LeBron.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star missed a large chunk of the NBA regular season after spraining his ankle in March. LeBron returned to shake off any rust ahead of the playoffs, but in their final regular season game Sunday night, he landed awkwardly after a layup, appearing to tweak the same right ankle.

Almost immediately, Bayless was ready on Twitter to question the legitimacy of LeBron’s reinjured ankle, believing the Lakers star wants the excuse in his back pocket should they lose their play-in game to the Golden State Warriors.

Surely LeBron didn't want a potential excuse now that he's forced to play a play-in game vs Steph. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 17, 2021

But even if LeBron’s ankle is legitimately injured, Bayless said it’s his own fault for staying in the game too long.

“How does LeBron James keep getting a pass for things completely within his control?” Bayless asked. “Those billions of blind witnesses out there, it’s hear no evil, see no evil when it comes to LeBron James … but this was the most outrageous yet because this was 6:41 left in what had become a terribly meaningless game.”

LeBron remained in the game, playing with and against mostly backups, despite it bearing no impact on the Lakers playoff standing.

Although he blasted the NBA for instituting a play-in tournament ahead of the playoffs, LeBron has yet to feed into Bayless’ narrative of using the injury as an excuse, instead stating he’ll be ready to go Wednesday night against the Warriors.

