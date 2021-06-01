Skip Bayless Blasts NFL for Shunning Tim Tebow Because of His Religion: ‘Outrageous Lack of Opportunity’

Since signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim Tebow’s NFL return has many critics blasting the opportunity, with some even claiming it has more to do with White privilege than football talent.

Despite the unique chance for a failed NFL player to return to the league, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless says Tebow’s lack of opportunity is still the more prominent issue.

“Because of the focus on Tim’s religion, he did become a circus of a media distraction for other teams,” Bayless said on Undisputed. After an improbable run to the playoffs with the Denver Broncos during the 2011 season, Tebow had NFL opportunities with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Did he ever get one opportunity to start a game as a quarterback for either of those teams?” Bayless asked. “No, he did not. Which is the most outrageous lack of opportunity for a player who had proven that he could be so clutch in big moments.”

“Who knew, what it’s like to not get a fair chance in America,” Shannon Sharpe sarcastically replied to Bayless. “I know probably about 50 million people that didn’t get a fair chance.”

Tebow has not started an NFL game in nearly a decade, but he received an NFL contract as a tight end, a position the former quarterback has never played before.

Although his name was not referenced during the debate between Bayless and Sharpe, Colin Kaepernick is often similarly touted as exemplifying an outrageous lack of opportunity in the NFL. Kaepernick prominently never received an opportunity as a starting quarterback in the NFL after he took a knee for social justice in 2016.

“He didn’t get a chance and I do believe it was because in the big picture, the media’s focus on his religion,” Bayless added of Tebow.

Fox Sports

