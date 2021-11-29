Skip Bayless Lauds NBA for Fining LeBron After Crotch-Grabbing Gesture: ‘Commissioner Silver Took that Personally’

What a week for LeBron James, whose actions caused the NBA to reprimand their golden boy for a second time in the span of seven days.

Monday morning, notorious James critic Skip Bayless lauded the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver for slapping their superstar with a fine. The infraction occurred when James made an obscene gesture during his first game back from a league issued suspension.

“I think the commissioner finally sat back and sad ‘I’m not gonna let even you get away with either of these things,’” Bayless told his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Last week, James was ejected and suspended after he bloodied Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart with a vicious elbow. During his first game back, James had two fans ejected from the Indiana Pacers crowd, claiming they directed obscene gestures and language at him. Later in the game, James returned the favor and made an obscene gesture of his own.

After draining a late three-pointer against Indiana, James stomped back down the court and firmly grabbed his groin area, mimicking the infamous “big balls” dance that other NBA players have been reprimanded for in the past.

The league handed James a $15,000 fine because of the obscene celebration.

“I believe that commissioner Silver took that personally, like ‘that’s at me, that’s at us,’ that’s like ‘I’m gonna take it out on you because you dared to suspend me,’” Bayless said of James and the NBA commissioner.

“This is very public and you are the face and you are the number one role model in sports,” Bayless continued, referring to James and his controversial actions of late.

