Stephen A. Smith Blasts Kyrie Irving for Blaming Boston’s Vitriol Toward Him on Racism: You’re Not The Enemy ‘Because You’re Black’

As the Brooklyn Nets go on the road to continue their first-round playoff series with the Celtics, Kyrie Irving hopes his return to Boston is free of “racism” from the fans.

“It’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball,” Irving told reporters Tuesday. “There’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling sh*t from the crowd. But even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just gonna focus on what we can control.”

Boston has a reputation for targeting Black athletes, with incidents occurring as recently as 2017, when former MLB outfielder Adam Jones claimed he was taunted with racial slurs several times by Red Sox fans.

But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith slammed Irving for blaming his tarnished relationship with Boston on racism. Instead, Smith believes Irving needs to accept some responsibility for the city’s bitterness toward the seven-time NBA All-Star.

“Kyrie Irving was wrong to do this. He was flat out wrong,” Smith said. “Because I don’t think this is about race at all. If you go to a Boston Celtics fan, when they are against you, it’s because you are not a Boston Celtic. It’s not because you’re Black.”

Smith acknowledged racism exists in Boston, but there are race issues all over the country, “let’s not act like it’s confined to the streets of Boston Massachusetts.”

“He’s negating his role in the vitriol he’s received, and he’s anticipating receiving from the Boston fans,” Smith continued during ESPN’s First Take.

Smith pointed specifically to a 2018 event that Irving attended when the All-Star guard stood up and told the Boston Celtics’ crowd, ‘I have every intention on re-signing with this team if you’ll have me.’ Irving then spurned the Celtics to sign with the Nets in 2019, after playing two injury-plagued seasons in Boston.

“I plan on re-signing here next year.” Kyrie has verbally committed to his future with the Celticspic.twitter.com/M8QbpXlS3D — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) October 4, 2018

“Might that not have something to do with them disliking you?!” asked Smith. “You are now the enemy.”

“I don’t care who you are,” Smith continued. “You are White, you are Black, if you ain’t a Boston Celtic, and you’re about to go against the Boston Celtics, whatever they find to talk about you that they believe has the potential to get under your nerves, they will do that.”

“They’re getting at you, strictly for basketball reasons,” Smith said. “Not because you’re Black!”

Watch above via, ESPN

