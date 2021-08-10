Stephen A. Smith Blasts Twice Covid-Stricken Lamar Jackson for Still Being on the Fence About Vaccine: ‘Where the Hell Have You Been?’

Despite catching Covid twice and watching the NFL impose strict protocols on unvaccinated players, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains unsure about getting the jab. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Jackson’s hesitancy is “mind-boggling.”

Jackson returned to training camp this week after his second bout with Covid in the last eight months. The former MVP quarterback was asked by reporters about the possibility of getting vaccinated to avoid a third positive test, but he was noncommittal.

“I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it,” Jackson said, adding that he’s also speaking with doctors. But Jackson had a minimum of six months to start gathering information from teammates and doctors about the vaccine.

“Just the other day we got all over Kirk Cousins because of how ridiculous he appeared to be,” Smith said Tuesday on First Take regarding the Minnesota Vikings quarterback claiming he won’t get vaccinated, but will consider surrounding himself with plexiglass to avoid Covid.

“I felt that it was important that if we’re gonna get on Kirk Cousins, we need to get on Lamar Jackson,” Smith continued. “I think his situation is just as, if not more egregious than Kirk Cousins. Because Lamar Jackson already tested positive for Covid. He already missed a game.”

“It’s incredibly alarming that he’s 24 years of age and he says, ‘well I got to talk to my teammates.’ Well where the hell have you been?” Smith said of Jackson. “Have you not been talking to them? What have you been doing?”

Smith and his ESPN co-host Max Kellerman both acknowledged the hypocrisy of NFL players being hesitant about getting vaccinated, while simultaneously opting to load their bodies with various substances throughout their careers.

“Suddenly you need to know everything and all the ingredients about this vaccine when throughout your professional career, your collegiate career, stuff was injected into your body that you had limited knowledge about,” Smith ranted. “Give me a break. Come on man. It’s ridiculous.”

