Stephen A. Smith Hopes The Next Commanders Owner Is Black: ‘Maybe If There Were Black Owners, More Issues Would Be Addressed’

Stephen A. Smith thought it was time for Black ownership in the NFL after Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he would explore his options to sell the team.

Smith, who had been absent on First Take Monday and Tuesday because of Covid, joined the show to discuss the Brooklyn Nets after they fired head coach Steve Nash, plus anti-Semitic posts by the team’s controversial star guard Kyrie Irving.

Snyder’s announcement came in the middle of First Take, so Smith wanted to stay on to discuss the controversial owner’s decision to explore the option of a sale of the organization.

Smith quickly had an idea of who he wanted to see become the next owner of the Commanders.

“It’s time for Black ownership,” Smith said. “I know the lady — I think her name is Mellody Hobson — is a part owner for the Denver Broncos, if I remember correctly, I hope I’m not wrong about that. I’m not sure.”

After he named Hobson as part owner of the Broncos correctly, Smith explained he wanted to see someone with entire team ownership and control of the organization.

“I’m talking about a majority owner of a National Football League franchise that happens to be a Black person,” Smith added. “That would be nice.”

Smith thought Black ownership would help solve issues the NFL had faced throughout the years.

“One of the things that we have discussed and lamented throughout recent history is the lack of representation, a lack of diversity when it comes to the ownership group,” Smith continued. “Maybe if there were Black owners, more issues would be addressed more poignantly, more transparency would exist. Obviously, more coaches would be of African-American descent and beyond. I look at this as an opportunity to ingratiate an African-American into the proceedings.”

Smith theorized who he thought would be an ideal candidate or group of candidates to buy into the organization.

“You have a guy like Jay-Z with Beyoncé, and Lord knows how much money they’re worth,” Smith said. “You’re talking about groups of individuals that could coalesce, and come together, and really collaborate and combine their resources to ultimately own franchises throughout the National Football League. Why can’t that be the case when we’re talking about African-American representation from an ownership standpoint?

Smith believed it is a long past due for an African-American owner in the NFL.

“It is far time that it has happened in the National Football League,” Smith said. “Over 65 percent of its players are Black. Obviously, we understand that. We recognize it’s the most popular sport in North America; we get all that as well. We know how big-time the NFL is.”

Smith acknowledged how much the NFL is worth and believed there is someone out there with enough money to buy the Commanders.

“You’re talking about it being worth billions upon billions of dollars, and there are enough Black folks, with deep pockets, who would love to be a part of the cash cow that is the National Football League, and this is an opportunity for them to do it,” Smith added.

Smith explained it does not matter how much money a person had; they would still need to get approved by the other league owners to buy the organization.

“Everybody needs to understand and be reminded of you can have all the money in the world, and the National Football League, meaning the board of governors ownership group, they still don’t have to let you in. They can still keep you out. What we’re saying is, it’s far time that they let African-Americans in, and this is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Smith thought it was an ideal location for an African-American owner to buy the team because of the city’s demographics.

“You talking about a whole bunch of people that would be represented and would be highly satisfied if they had an African-American owner,” Smith continued. “This is the time to make that happen if you’re the National Football League.”

Watch above via ESPN.

