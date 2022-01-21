Stephen A. Smith Scorns Penny Hardaway’s Media Tirade: ‘You Cannot Be a Black Man in that Position and Lose Your Cool’

After Penny Hardaway obliterated reporters Thursday night, the most prominent media member in sports, Stephen A. Smith, fired back with some advice.

“That does you no good bro,” Smith said Friday morning on First Take. “Don’t do that. Yea the media, they might ask you questions you don’t like, they might write things you don’t appreciate. You’ve been around a long time, you played in the NBA 15 years, you ain’t new to this bro.”

Hardaway is in his fourth season as head coach of the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball program and despite landing top recruits, he’s failed at leading them to the NCAA Tournament. After the Tigers eighth loss in 12 games, Hardaway was asked if he still has faith in being able to get the job done, which set the head coach off on an expletive-filled tirade.

“This media gets kinda f*cked up sometimes when it comes to me,” Hardaway ranted Thursday night. “We don’t have our full roster, Y’all know we don’t have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f*cking questions about if I feel like I can do something.”

Smith complimented Hardaway and said he believes in his ability as a head coach. Hardaway rejuvenated Memphis when he signed on to be their head coach in 2018 and he’s continued to keep a high expectation level by landing top recruiting classes.

“Unfortunately, unfairly, you cannot be a Black man in that position and lose your cool the way that you did,” Smith claimed. “There’s too much you have to give society as a whole considering the influence you’re gonna have on young men.”

Not all coaches can be the beneficiary of a media tirade like former New York Jets head coach Herman Edwards. Athletes and coaches passing the blame rarely goes well, whether you’re Penny Hardaway or Urban Meyer.

“I’m sure every question ain’t idiotic,” Smith continued. “I’m sure every article isn’t excoriating you. You’ve got some supporters out there.”

Watch above via ESPN

