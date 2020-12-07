comScore

Steve Kornacki is Doing Football Now for NBC and It’s the Perfect Tonic for Those Suffering From Election Night Withdrawal

By Joe DePaoloDec 7th, 2020, 8:56 am

Suffering from election night withdrawal? NBC’s got you covered — if you’re a football fan, at least.

Steve Kornacki, unquestionably one of the breakout stars of the 2020 election, stepped away from politics and made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. As you might expect, he brought the big board with him.

Dressed in his signature khakis, the MSNBC numbers guru broke down the NFL playoff probabilities with the final four weeks of the season approaching. During multiple segments in the pregame show, and then again at halftime of the Sunday night tilt between the Chiefs and the Broncos, Kornacki ran through a dizzying array of scenarios that instantly evoked memories of Nov. 3.

Kornacki came bearing good news for fans of several teams — including this reporter’s preferred club, the New York Giants. Despite being just 5-7, Big Blue improbably has a 45 percent chance of making the postseason following their upset win in Seattle on Sunday, according to Kornacki. He also said the Cleveland Browns, at 9-3, are almost a lock to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.

“It’s not quite 100 percent,” Kornacki said. “But they are 97 percent away from the first [playoff berth] in 18 years.”

The remark drew laughs from NBC’s football analysts.

“It always comes back to Ohio with Kornacki,” said NBC’s Mike Tirico.

NFL fans, NBC colleagues, and others were all but unanimous in their opinion that Kornacki scored a touchdown on his football cameo:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

