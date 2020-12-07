Steve Kornacki is Doing Football Now for NBC and It’s the Perfect Tonic for Those Suffering From Election Night Withdrawal

Suffering from election night withdrawal? NBC’s got you covered — if you’re a football fan, at least.

Steve Kornacki, unquestionably one of the breakout stars of the 2020 election, stepped away from politics and made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. As you might expect, he brought the big board with him.

Dressed in his signature khakis, the MSNBC numbers guru broke down the NFL playoff probabilities with the final four weeks of the season approaching. During multiple segments in the pregame show, and then again at halftime of the Sunday night tilt between the Chiefs and the Broncos, Kornacki ran through a dizzying array of scenarios that instantly evoked memories of Nov. 3.

Kornacki came bearing good news for fans of several teams — including this reporter’s preferred club, the New York Giants. Despite being just 5-7, Big Blue improbably has a 45 percent chance of making the postseason following their upset win in Seattle on Sunday, according to Kornacki. He also said the Cleveland Browns, at 9-3, are almost a lock to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.

“It’s not quite 100 percent,” Kornacki said. “But they are 97 percent away from the first [playoff berth] in 18 years.”

The remark drew laughs from NBC’s football analysts.

“It always comes back to Ohio with Kornacki,” said NBC’s Mike Tirico.

NFL fans, NBC colleagues, and others were all but unanimous in their opinion that Kornacki scored a touchdown on his football cameo:

I am here for @SteveKornacki & his first-day-of-school haircut. You know he arrived with a backpack. Fantastic #SundayNightFootball https://t.co/UfReHqp31R — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 7, 2020

I do love that @SteveKornacki got to do this. pic.twitter.com/NpPhDcFeUe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2020

Steve Kornacki has used his political nerdiness to lateral into sports analysis. He has won 2020 and is living the dream. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 7, 2020

Steve Kornacki has to be on every Sunday night from now on. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 7, 2020

Getting the playoffs scenarios and probabilities from @SteveKornacki was a delight. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 7, 2020

WAIT. Wait wait wait. @SteveKornacki is on Sunday Night Football? I can’t tell you how much joy this brings me. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 7, 2020

Kornacki on the big board for NFL playoffs probabilities is a big moment for nerds everywhere, I’d argue — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) December 7, 2020

Watch above, via NBC.

