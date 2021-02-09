CBS’s broadcast of Super Bowl LV attracted 96.4 million viewers on Sunday, according to the network — citing data from Nielsen.

The numbers show a huge drop from Fox’s broadcast the year before, and the lowest numbers since 2007. During the 2007 game, which was also broadcast on CBS, the Indianapolis Colts played the Chicago Bears, and attracted 93.1 million viewers.

Last year’s game averaged roughly 102 million viewers across Fox and streaming platforms, according to CNN’s Frank Pallotta. The game also earned a 41.6 household rating, meaning 41.6 percent of all United States home TVs were tuned into the game.

Although not a great showing for CBS, the network did score the most watched show of the past year and Sunday’s game was the most live-streamed Super Bowl in history, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, according to Deadline.

Although ratings are typically released the day after the big game, Nielsen experienced unexpected delays throughout the day Monday — pushing the release to Tuesday.

“Super Bowl numbers are still being processed and verified,” a spokesperson for Nielsen said on Monday. “We anticipate that final viewing figures, which will include Out Of Home (OOH) viewing, will be available to the media tomorrow. We will update the press and the industry accordingly when a final timeline is confirmed.”

Nielsen did not originally disclose why they were facing delays, but Deadline’s Dominic Patten suggested incorrect metrics, which forced Nielsen to re-process their data, led to the holdup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday — scoring quarterback Tom Brady his 7th Super Bowl win.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]