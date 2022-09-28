Skip Bayless referred to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a “shock jock” for comments he made during his weekly radio spot.

Rodgers, during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, said he regards Bill Belichick as the greatest coach in NFL history — a title long bestowed upon Vince Lombardi, the legendary Packers coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy was named. Given Lombardi coached for the very same Packers franchise where Rodgers has spent the last 17 seasons, many expected Rodgers would surely throw his support behind Lombardi.

During Wednesday’s Undisputed on Fox Sports 1, Bayless indicated he did not like the comments by Rodgers, and believes the Green Bay signal caller was trying to ruffle feathers with his provocative take.

“This is vintage Aaron Rodgers,” Bayless said. “He’s feeling himself, ‘I finally got even with Tom Brady, I finally beat Tom Brady, so I can get away with saying anything I want to say. Who the hell was Vince Lombardi? I’ll pick Bill Belichick, just to piss them all off.’ He loves it, he’s a shock jock.”

Bayless noted that Rodgers has a regular segment with McAfee, and doubled down on what he believes the star quarterback was doing.

“He goes on his show with his weekly gig and he shock jocks,” Bayless added.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe defended Rodgers’ comments and believes the quarterback was giving his honest opinion.

“Why can’t the man give a man his flowers?” Sharpe questioned Bayless. “Why can’t he be truthful?”

Sharpe brought up the fact Belichick has won six Super Bowls, while Lombardi won five.

It’s a bit hypocritical of Skip to call out someone for having an eyebrow-raising take, given the Fox Sports host is a pioneer of the hot take genre. Among some of his more infamous opinions; Bayless has previously said would take Tim Tebow over Rodgers or Tom Brady to lead his team down the field to win a game, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller was overrated three months into his NFL career, and that Derek Fisher would have a better head coaching career than Steve Kerr. So really, who’s the Shock Jock here?

