Texas Law Requiring Pro Teams to Play National Anthem Takes Effect in Response to Mark Cuban

A slate of newly passed Texas laws went into effect Wednesday, with one of them targeting the state’s professional sports teams.

As of Sept. 1, pro teams in Texas must play the Star-Spangled Banner before all home games. Under The Star-Spangled Banner Act, teams who do not follow the anthem rule will be subject to penalties, including having to repay government funds received from the state, which could amount to millions of dollars.

The national anthem at sporting events might not seem like one of the state’s biggest problems. Nonetheless, the legislation was prioritized by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban nixed the anthem for multiple games last season.

With no fans in attendance due to Covid protocols, Cuban’s decision to cease playing the anthem prior to home games went largely unnoticed. However, when Texans were finally told by The Athletic what the Mavericks were doing, Cuban’s decision was met with delayed outrage by people compelled to exclaim their support for the flag.

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” Cuban said in a statement at the time. “But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them.”

The NBA quickly stepped in and reinforced their policy that all teams must play the national anthem before games and Texas took it a step further, passing legislation to ensure the Star-Spangled Banner would not be skipped. While the new law will ensure the national anthem gets played before professional sports events in Texas, it does not impact an athlete’s ability to protest during the song.

