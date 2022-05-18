‘This A Yankees Town Baby!’ Stephen A. Smith Eviscerates ‘Mad Dog’ Russo For Picking Mets As Kings Of New York

It wouldn’t be a Wednesday without Stephen A. Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo going at each other and this Wednesday was no different as Smith couldn’t believe that Russo was still picking the New York Mets to take over NYC in 2022.

The whole argument started last month when Mad Dog did a segment on First Take, listing the Mets as the biggest storyline of the 2022 MLB season. The native New Yorker then went on a 45-second rant about how the team from Queens will take over the top spot in New York, setting Stephen A. off into a frenzy.

Well, that conversation continued Wednesday as Molly Qerim asked Russo if he still bought into his previous take as the Yankees have the best record in baseball at 27-9 on the season. Russo didn’t back down.

“They’re a sexy team, they’re a fun team, they’re a blue-collar team, everybody loves the manager. [Jacob] deGrom isn’t even on the team yet and they are 23-13. The Yankees are hot, they’ve beaten the Orioles, they’ve beaten the Guardians, they’ve beaten the Kansas City [Royals]…let’s take it easy. The Mets are still right now, based on their record, they are still at the end of the day in October, with their starting pitching, they still are going to be the team that most of New York City will be talking about,” Russo stated, chuckling at the end.

“You can’t even say that with a straight face?” Qerim chimed in.

The ESPN host has a point as Russo could barely get that take out without a chuckle. He also, notably, had their record wrong, as the Mets sit at 24-14 which is worse than the Bronx Bombers.

Obviously, Smith had had enough of this blasphemy, ripping Russo for his outlandish take about the so-called ‘stepchild’ of New York City.

“Your position is laughable,” Smith said while Russo laughed.

“The fair-weather stepchild is going to take over the big apple? Talk about a cinderella story. What are you going to do, get them glass slippers and let them clap their feet? I mean, spare me. I mean please, I don’t want to hear that nonsense. I mean these are the New York Yankees, okay.”

Smith continued on for a few minutes, unloading more and more on Russo, citing past and present players as the reason the Yankees will always look down on the Mets:

In other words, I don’t give a DAMN what the Mets do!” Smith exploded. “I’m happy they’re in first place and going to win the national league, but when you’re talking about them going up against those Yankees, baby, it’s a different animal okay. The Yankees, that’s New York City, baby. The Yankees, the most storied franchise in sports. Know your history! He’ll appreciate this. He’ll appreciate this. I’m going back to the day of Goose Gossage, Ron Guidry, Chris Chambliss, Graig Nettles, Mickey Rivers, Willie Randolph and if I’m going back that far, with Reggie Jackson. I’m going back that far with Billy Martin, I don’t have to go present and can go historically, too. Watch your mouth about my New York Yankees. It’s a Yankees town, baby! Don’t you ever forget that, ever!

Besides a few grammatical errors, and a lot of players before my time, Smith delivered a pretty solid rebuttal to his NYC counterpart as all Russo could do was look on as Qerim went to break.

Watch the full video above via ESPN

