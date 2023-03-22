‘This Is a Disney Operation!’ Mad Dog Russo Scolded By ESPN Cohorts for Taking a Weed Gummy Before Springsteen Concert

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo was scolded by his ESPN colleagues after he admitted to taking a weed gummy at a Bruce Springsteen concert.

On Wednesday’s First Take, Russo delivered several rants for his weekly rage segment titled What Are You Mad About! — in which he screams about the day’s hot topics. As the segment ended, the ESPN crew decided to play a video showing Mad Dog seated right in front of the stage at a Springsteen concert in Boston earlier in the week.

“Mad Dog” was surrounded by a sea of people as the Rock and Roll artist jammed out his greatest hits, and when Springsteen walked past Russo, the sports talk radio icon had a big smile on his face. The former Mike and the Mad Dog host explained how he got through the concert with a little bit of help.

“I was so happy! I needed a gummy, a couple of cocktails…” Russo said. “What could go wrong with that?! For crying out loud! What could go wrong with that?!”

Co-host, Stephen A. Smith, was on remote in Los Angeles, and he began to crack up laughing at Mad Dog’s admission.

Russo pleaded with Stephen A. to “say something funny!”

First Take co-host Molly Qerim reiterated what Russo said he took before the drinks he consumed.

“Okay, you said gummy, so that was fine,” Qerim said. “We’re good. You lost me at gummy. We’re gonna leave it there.”

“This is a Disney operation!” ESPN analyst JJ Redick said.

Qerim continued to try and fix what Russo meant by taking a “gummy” at the Born In The USA artist’s concert.

“I said it before! They let me get away with it!” Russo said.

“Gummy Bears! Gummy Bears!” Qerim said.

Russo agreed and referred to his blunder as “Gummy Bears,” too, before the show was sent to a commercial break.

