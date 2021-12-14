Tom Brady Shames Tony Romo After the CBS NFL Analyst Calls Him ‘Slow’: ‘Is He Not Watching?’

No one will confuse Tom Brady for Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but don’t belittle the veteran quarterback’s ability to run the ball. Unless you want to be humiliated.

The Buffalo Bills underestimated Brady’s speed and the quarterback lit them up with an impressive 12-yard run. Tony Romo underestimated Brady’s speed and the 44-year-old quarterback mocked his analysis.

On Monday, Brady tweeted a video calling out Romo for comments the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made while calling Sunday’s Buccaneers-Bills matchup for CBS.

“He’s slow right, he can’t actually make someone miss,” Romo said about the Bucs quarterback.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

After highlighting Romo’s quip, Brady asked “is he not watching?” – and proceeded to show two clips of him impressively running the ball for first downs during Sunday’s game, including the moment he took off like a gazelle for a 12-yard gain.

After trolling Romo, Brady turned to former rival Peyton Manning, chiding the recently introduced “Madden ratings adjustor” for devaluing his speed in the video game. “Hey EA, tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up,” Brady ranted.

Brady is already the best quarterback in NFL history and he’s quickly making a push to become the league’s greatest social media content creator. After nearly two decades of Brady keeping a low profile off the field, his last 18 months of social media prowess continues to impress.

