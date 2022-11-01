Tom Brady Speaks Out for First Time About His Divorce: ‘The Good News Is It’s A Very Amicable Situation’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally addressed his high-profile divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen Monday afternoon.

Brady was on his Let’s Go! podcast for the first time since Brady and Bündchen announced they got divorced. Co-host Jim Gray wanted Brady to elaborate on everything that had gone on in his personal life over the last few months.

“Tommy, there’s an awful lot going on in your life away from the football field, you’re a very public figure, and your personal life spills over,” Gray said. “And it’s created a number of challenges for you this season.”

Brady explained his life and his family’s current situation but did not use his ex-wife’s name.

“Yeah, Jim, there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home,” Brady added. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation.

Brady elaborated on the two things he had focused on throughout the tough time in his life.

“I’m really focused on two things,” Brady continued. “Taking care of my family, and certainly my family, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. So that’s what professionals do, you focus at work when it’s time to work. And when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home, and all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’ll be a dad.”

“Is there a challenge compartmentalizing between the two?” Gray asked.

Brady quickly answered back and used his 23 years of professional football experience to deal with the rough patch in his personal life.

“Well, I think that’s what being a professional is,” Brady said. “So I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people.”

