Tom Brady Uses Dad Joke to Shoot Down Rumors That He Might Come Out Of Retirement — Again

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady used a kitten he bought for his daughter as an excuse as to why he will not come out of retirement for a second time.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1st—precisely one year to the day when he announced his first retirement from the league. Rumors began to swirl on Monday when NFL Network’s Rich Eisen reported that Brady might have second thoughts about retirement.

“Number one rumor I heard at the combine, not in terms of a lot of chatter, but this one just blew my mind, Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people are like, just hang on, you wait.”

“And I’m like, ‘he’s Instagramming out videos of his cat!’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat. Let’s see who wants what,” he said. “And the one place that folks are saying keep an eye out for is Miami.”

Brady finally addressed the rumor on Tuesday afternoon in a tweet at a user who shared the story.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

According to Home & Gardens, construction on the seven-time Super Bowl Champion’s mansion in Miami continued despite his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. So a move to the Miami Dolphins and becoming their quarterback at the age of 46, when the NFL starts, would not be out of the realm of possibility.

If Brady trends in the direction he did with announcing his retirement on the same day two years in a row, we could have an answer on March 13th. One year to do the day he announced he would come back for the 2022 NFL season.

Aside from his new project with his daughter’s kitten, Brady epically failed at driving on a race simulator after he announced he will sponsor a race team at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com